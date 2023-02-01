Morgan Stanley Upgrades Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to “Equal Weight”

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 129.40 ($1.60).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.40. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 80.64 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 729.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

