Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

