Murphy Oil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 794 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MUR opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,754 shares of company stock worth $10,615,495. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.