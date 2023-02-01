Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Critical Contrast

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -71.25% -42.99% -36.30% Teleflex 14.76% 16.26% 9.14%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 1.34 -$4.11 million ($0.74) -1.82 Teleflex $2.81 billion 4.06 $485.37 million $8.72 27.92

This table compares Nephros and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nephros and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 1 0 2.50 Teleflex 0 6 5 0 2.45

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 288.92%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $269.58, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats Nephros on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

