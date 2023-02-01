Netcapital (NCPL) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Netcapital to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $5.48 million $3.50 million 1.62 Netcapital Competitors $4.80 billion $828.26 million -5.29

Netcapital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital Competitors 264 1182 1700 67 2.49

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Netcapital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Netcapital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netcapital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 37.90% 9.99% 8.34% Netcapital Competitors -44.92% 6.86% 0.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Netcapital competitors beat Netcapital on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

