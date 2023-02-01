Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 194.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $13,570,417. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

