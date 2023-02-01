New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

