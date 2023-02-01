Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sun Communities by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Trading Up 6.2 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average is $146.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

