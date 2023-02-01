Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,190 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.21.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

