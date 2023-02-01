Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $158.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -321.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

