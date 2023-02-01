Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,480 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Shares of GPC opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.29. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

