Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,594 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

