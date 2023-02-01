Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,687 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UGI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 52,382 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE:UGI opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

