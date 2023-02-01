Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 41.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.