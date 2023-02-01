Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

