Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

