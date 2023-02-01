Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 12.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

