Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper Trading Up 10.7 %

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

