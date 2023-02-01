Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortive by 30.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 2.7 %

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Shares of FTV opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.