Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.9 %

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.