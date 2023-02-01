Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 96,600 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

