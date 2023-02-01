Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Xylem by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

