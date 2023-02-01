Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.