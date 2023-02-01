Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CarMax worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

