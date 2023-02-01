Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,149 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.