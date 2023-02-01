Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 916 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Shares of CSL stock opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.05 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.44.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

