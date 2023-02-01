Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

LH opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $290.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.