Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

CTRA stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

