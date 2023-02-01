OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

