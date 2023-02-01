OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $38.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $39.32 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

