Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $30.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

