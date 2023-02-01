Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $175,365.52 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 6,281 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $175,365.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,044 shares in the company, valued at $11,560,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $757,800.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 70.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,206 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,145,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 209.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,018,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 689,960 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

