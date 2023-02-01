Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OXM opened at $117.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 161.1% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.