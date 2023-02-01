PensionBee Group’s (PBEE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on the stock.
PensionBee Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON PBEE opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.69. PensionBee Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45.51 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £139.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
About PensionBee Group
