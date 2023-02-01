Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,347,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

