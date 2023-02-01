Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $270.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.2 %

Penumbra stock opened at $250.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $253.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -305.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,660. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

