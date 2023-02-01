Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $91.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

PDD opened at $97.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

