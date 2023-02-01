PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 57.6% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 142.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

