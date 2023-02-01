Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
