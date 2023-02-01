Profund Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

CHDN stock opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $250.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average is $211.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

