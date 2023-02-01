Profund Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.27. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

