ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.