ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DAL opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.