ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $322.77 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $492.59. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

