ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $2,591,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 19.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 751.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

