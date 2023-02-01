ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 25,390 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 199,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 71.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 21.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

