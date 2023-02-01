ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,626 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 192,574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

