ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Recommended Stories

