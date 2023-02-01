Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Provention Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,246,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,723,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,948,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Provention Bio by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

