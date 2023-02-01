Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered by Analyst

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for KLA in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $392.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.54. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

